MLS Capsules

HOUSTON — Erick Torres scored his 10th goal of the season and the Houston Dynamo beat Real Salt Lake 5-1 on Wednesday night to move into first place in the Western Conference.

Houston (7-5-2) has won seven of its last eight home games, scoring 24 goals. Real Salt Lake (4-9-2) ended a three-game scoreless run on the road with Joao Plata's free-kick goal in the 63rd minute.

Houston took the lead on an own goal by Justin Schmidt in the third minute. Mauro Manotas was left alone on the left side of the box and his cross in front of goal was knocked in by a sliding Schmidt.

Alex scored his first goal of the season in the 15th minute for a 2-0 lead. A short corner kick was sent back to Alex and he dribbled to the penalty spot for a shot through traffic. Manotas closed the first half with a goal in the 45th off Torres' back-heal pass.

Torres scored on an easy tap-in early in the second half for his eighth goal in seven home matches. Leonardo capped the scoring with a powerful header in the 68th.

REVOLUTION 2, NEW YORK CITY FC 2, TIE

NEW YORK (AP) — Xavier Kouassi scored his first MLS goal in the 86th minute and New England tied New York City FC.

It was the first time this season New York City (6-6-2) has allowed a goal in the final 15 minutes.

Both goals by New England (4-6-4) came on headers. In the 24th minute, Kei Kamara headed in Lee Nguyen's corner kick to tie it at 1. On Kouassi's goal, Kelyn Rowe chipped it to the back post.

David Villa's run in the 16th minute set up Jack Harrison's easy tap in to open the scoring for NYC. NYC took a 2-1 in the 64th minute on Miguel Camargo's header.

ORLANDO CITY 2, D.C. UNITED 0

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Cyle Larin and Giles Barnes scored in the second half and Orlando City beat D.C. United in the rainy for its sixth victory at home.

Orlando City (7-5-2) stopped its club-record winless streak at six. DC United (4-7-2) has been shut out eight times this season, including four of its last five.

The kickoff was delayed nearly an hour because of lightning in the area.

CREW 3, SOUNDERS 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Justin Meram and Ola Kamara each scored their eighth goal of the season to help Columbus beat Seattle.