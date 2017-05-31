Russell Wilson returns to host Kids' Choice Sports awards
LOS ANGELES — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is returning for a third time as host of the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports awards.
He will preside over the show
Wilson has proven to be a game host in the past, whether he's dancing or getting slimed.
"Kids get ready," he said Wednesday. "Three times the slime coming your way."
Wilson recently became a first-time father to daughter Sienna with singer-wife Ciara.