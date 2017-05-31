Sale struggles, but Marrero hits 2 HRs to lift Red Sox

CHICAGO — Chris Sale made a shaky return to his former home, but Deven Marrero hit two of Boston's season-high six home runs and the Red Sox beat the Chicago White Sox 13-7 on Tuesday night.

Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., Xander Bogaerts and Mitch Moreland also went deep. The Red Sox won for the seventh time in nine games after an anticipated duel between aces never materialized.

Sale (6-2) got a warm reception from the crowd and a rude welcome from his old team. The five-time All-Star gave up six runs and 10 hits — both season highs — over five innings in his first appearance against the White Sox.

Marrero drove in five runs and doubled his career home run total. After hitting two in his first 59 major league games, he went back-to-back with Betts in a four-run second inning and chased Jose Quintana (2-7) with a three-run drive in the third that made it 7-3.

Bradley Jr. bumped the lead to 10-6 in the fifth with a three-run drive off Dan Jennings after Chicago cut it to one.

Bogaerts added a solo homer in the eighth and finished with four of Boston's 16 hits. Moreland knocked a two-run homer off Juan Minaya in the ninth to make it 13-7.

Craig Kimbrel worked the final 1 1/3 innings for his 14th save in 15 chances, and the Red Sox picked up the win after dropping two in a row.

Todd Frazier and Tim Anderson homered for Chicago, but the White Sox took the loss after winning four of five.

Dealt to Boston last winter for a package of prospects that included highly regarded slugger Yoan Moncada, Sale got a standing ovation when he trotted to the mound in the first inning. But it was a rough night overall for the lanky left-hander.

He threw 111 pitches and was consistently behind in the count, though he finished with nine strikeouts and two walks.

Quintana got pounded for seven runs and 10 hits in 2 2/3 innings. It was his shortest outing since he lasted one inning against the New York Yankees on Sept. 2, 2013.

The 2016 All-Star has allowed 15 runs, 18 hits and four homers in his past two starts. And his ERA has jumped from 3.92 to 5.60.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: The Red Sox placed 2B Dustin Pedroia on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained left wrist and activated 3B Pablo Sandoval from the DL on Tuesday.

White Sox: Manager Rick Renteria had no specific timetable Tuesday for right-handers James Shields (right lat strain) and Nate Jones (elbow inflammation) beginning rehab assignments. Shields threw 45 pitches in a simulated game on Monday and Jones threw 25 in a bullpen session.

UP NEXT

RHP Mike Pelfrey (2-4, 4.41 ERA) looks to win his third straight start for Chicago, while LHP Drew Pomeranz (4-3, 4.70) tries to build on a dominant win. He tied a career-high with 11 strikeouts against Texas last week.

___