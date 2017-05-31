Scores and Schedule
Tuesday's Games
MLB
American League
Cleveland 9 Oakland 4
N.Y. Yankees 8 Baltimore 3
Texas 9 Tampa Bay 5
Houston 7 Minnesota 2
Kansas City 1 Detroit 0
Boston 13 Chicago White Sox 7
National League
Arizona 3 Pittsburgh 0
L.A. Dodgers 9 St. Louis 4
Miami 7 Philadelphia 2
N.Y. Mets 5 Milwaukee 4 (12 innings)
San Diego 6 Chicago Cubs 2
Washington 6 San Francisco 3
Interleague
Toronto 6 Cincinnati 4
Seattle 10 Colorado 4
L.A. Angels 9 Atlanta 3
Voyageurs Cup
Montreal 4 Vancouver 2
(Impact win aggregate semifinal 5-4)
Wednesday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
Stanley Cup Final
Nashville at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
(Penguins lead series 1-0)
MLB
American League
Houston (Musgrove 4-4) at Minnesota (Santiago 4-4), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 3-3) at Cleveland (Clevinger 2-1), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-4) at Baltimore (Gausman 2-4), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Archer 4-3) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Pomeranz 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 2-4), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 2-5) at Kansas City (Kennedy 0-4), 8:15 p.m.
National League
Arizona (Godley 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-5), 12:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 2-2) at Miami (Straily 3-3), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-4) at San Diego (Perdomo 0-2), 3:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Guerra 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 2-5) at St. Louis (Martinez 3-4), 8:15 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 5-3) at San Francisco (Cain 3-3), 10:15 p.m.
Interleague
Cincinnati (Adleman 3-2) at Toronto (Bolsinger 0-2), 12:37 p.m.
Atlanta (Garcia 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Chavez 4-6), 10:07 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 7-1) at Seattle (Paxton 3-0), 10:10 p.m.
MLS
D.C. United at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
New England at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
