Sports

Scores and Schedule

Tuesday's Games

MLB

American League

Cleveland 9 Oakland 4

N.Y. Yankees 8 Baltimore 3

Texas 9 Tampa Bay 5

Houston 7 Minnesota 2

Kansas City 1 Detroit 0

Boston 13 Chicago White Sox 7

National League

Arizona 3 Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Dodgers 9 St. Louis 4

Miami 7 Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Mets 5 Milwaukee 4 (12 innings)

San Diego 6 Chicago Cubs 2

Washington 6 San Francisco 3

Interleague

Toronto 6 Cincinnati 4

Seattle 10 Colorado 4

L.A. Angels 9 Atlanta 3

---

Voyageurs Cup

Montreal 4 Vancouver 2

(Impact win aggregate semifinal 5-4)

---

Wednesday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

Stanley Cup Final

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

(Penguins lead series 1-0)

---

MLB

American League


Houston (Musgrove 4-4) at Minnesota (Santiago 4-4), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 3-3) at Cleveland (Clevinger 2-1), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-4) at Baltimore (Gausman 2-4), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Archer 4-3) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Pomeranz 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 2-5) at Kansas City (Kennedy 0-4), 8:15 p.m.

National League


Arizona (Godley 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-5), 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 2-2) at Miami (Straily 3-3), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-4) at San Diego (Perdomo 0-2), 3:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Guerra 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 2-5) at St. Louis (Martinez 3-4), 8:15 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 5-3) at San Francisco (Cain 3-3), 10:15 p.m.

Interleague


Cincinnati (Adleman 3-2) at Toronto (Bolsinger 0-2), 12:37 p.m.

Atlanta (Garcia 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Chavez 4-6), 10:07 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 7-1) at Seattle (Paxton 3-0), 10:10 p.m.

---

MLS


D.C. United at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New England at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

---

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular