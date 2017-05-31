Shanghai SIPG, Urawa Red Diamonds advance in Asia

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Shanghai SIPG and Urawa Red Diamonds advanced to the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League on Wednesday.

Shanghai beat Chinese league rival Jiangsu Suning 3-2 to advance 5-3 on aggregate, while Urawa defeated Jeju United 3-0 to win 3-2 overall.

Hulk, the Brazilian forward signed for $60 million in 2016, scored the winning goal for Shanghai.

Elkeson and Yang Xiaotian also scored for Shanghai, which is coached by former Chelsea and Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas.

Urawa needed a big win after losing 2-0 in the first leg, and the Japanese club got it.