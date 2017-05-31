Toronto Argonauts veteran linebacker Winston Venable calls it a career

TORONTO — Veteran linebacker Winston Venable has retired, the Toronto Argonauts announced Wednesday.

Toronto signed the five-foot-11, 220-pound Venable this off-season as a free agent. Venable spent the first four years of his CFL career with the Montreal Alouettes.

Venable started all 18 games last season with Montreal, registering 88 tackles, seven sacks, a force fumble and four special-teams tackles.