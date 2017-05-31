Sports

Tuesday's Games

MLB

American League

Cleveland 9 Oakland 4

N.Y. Yankees 8 Baltimore 3

Texas 9 Tampa Bay 5

Houston 7 Minnesota 2

Kansas City 1 Detroit 0

Boston 13 Chicago White Sox 7

National League

Arizona 3 Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Dodgers 9 St. Louis 4

Miami 7 Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Mets 5 Milwaukee 4 (12 innings)

San Diego 6 Chicago Cubs 2

Washington 6 San Francisco 3

Interleague

Toronto 6 Cincinnati 4

Seattle 10 Colorado 4

L.A. Angels 9 Atlanta 3

Voyageurs Cup

Montreal 4 Vancouver 2

(Impact win aggregate semifinal 5-4)

