Tuesday's Games

MLB
American League
Cleveland 9 Oakland 4
N.Y. Yankees 8 Baltimore 3
Texas 9 Tampa Bay 5
Houston 7 Minnesota 2
Kansas City 1 Detroit 0
Boston 13 Chicago White Sox 7
National League
Arizona 3 Pittsburgh 0
L.A. Dodgers 9 St. Louis 4
Miami 7 Philadelphia 2
N.Y. Mets 5 Milwaukee 4 (12 innings)
San Diego 6 Chicago Cubs 2
Washington 6 San Francisco 3
Interleague
Toronto 6 Cincinnati 4
Seattle 10 Colorado 4
L.A. Angels 9 Atlanta 3
---
Voyageurs Cup
Montreal 4 Vancouver 2
(Impact win aggregate semifinal 5-4)
---
