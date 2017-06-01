1860 Munich facing ruin as financial backer makes demands

MUNICH — Former Bundesliga champion 1860 Munich says its financial backer Hasan Ismaik has made demands of it that that cannot be fulfilled in an impasse that threatens the club's future with a key deadline approaching.

1860, which was relegated from Germany's second division on Tuesday, faces insolvency and demotion to the fourth or fifth tier unless it can make a payment to the German football federation for its third-division license by Friday afternoon.