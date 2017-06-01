1860 Munich facing ruin as financial backer makes demands
A
A
Share via Email
MUNICH — Former Bundesliga champion 1860 Munich says its financial backer Hasan Ismaik has made demands of it that that cannot be fulfilled in an impasse that threatens the club's future with a key deadline approaching.
1860, which was relegated from Germany's second division on Tuesday, faces insolvency and demotion to the fourth or fifth tier unless it can make a payment to the German football federation for its third-division license by Friday afternoon.
Vice presidents Heinz Schmidt and Hans Sitzberger say in a statement that "before the relegation playoff games, Ismaik had already made his financial commitment dependent, irrespective of league, on a number of demands that the club cannot
Most Popular
-
-
'You keep pushing through:' Win for Dartmouth East MLA comes weeks after losing wife to cancer
-
Nova Scotia releases report on Bayers Lake clinic a day after election
-
Tristan Cleveland: Our pathetic Nova Scotia voter turnout and why the politicians are to blame