Blue Jays designate Bolsinger for assignment, recall reliever Campos

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays designated right-hander Mike Bolsinger for assignment on Thursday and recalled reliever Leonel Campos.

Bolsinger was 0-2 with a 5.61 earned-run average through five starts for the Blue Jays, filling in for injured pitchers in Toronto's rotation.

Bolsinger last pitched on Wednesday, allowing three runs over 5 1/3 innings in the Blue Jays' 5-4 comeback win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Campos has made four appearances for Toronto this season, allowing two runs and striking out five over five innings.

