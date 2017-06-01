Blue Jays designate Bolsinger for assignment, recall reliever Campos

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays designated right-hander Mike Bolsinger for assignment on Thursday and recalled reliever Leonel Campos.

Bolsinger was 0-2 with a 5.61 earned-run average through five starts for the Blue Jays, filling in for injured pitchers in Toronto's rotation.

Bolsinger last pitched on Wednesday, allowing three runs over 5 1/3 innings in the Blue Jays' 5-4 comeback win over the Cincinnati Reds.