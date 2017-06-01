Canada's women's basketball team loses 74-65 to No. 3-ranked France

BORDEAUX, France — Michelle Plouffe and Jamie Scott scored 14 points apiece to top Canada's women's basketball team in a 74-65 loss to world No. 3 France on Thursday.

Katherine Plouffe added 11 points and nine rebounds.

The sixth-ranked Canadians, who are playing their first international matches since last summer's Rio Olympics, are 1-3 on their five-game European exhibition series.

They wrap up the series on Friday against 41st-ranked Ukraine.