Canada's women's basketball team loses 74-65 to No. 3-ranked France
BORDEAUX, France — Michelle Plouffe and Jamie Scott scored 14 points apiece to top Canada's women's basketball team in a 74-65 loss to world No. 3 France on Thursday.
Katherine Plouffe added 11 points and nine rebounds.
The sixth-ranked Canadians, who are playing their first international matches since last summer's Rio Olympics, are 1-3 on their five-game European exhibition series.
They wrap up the series on Friday against 41st-ranked Ukraine.
Canada is without several key players, including Connecticut star guard Kia Nurse, and is building toward the Tokyo Olympics after the retirement of several veterans including Lizanne Murphy, Shona Thorburn, and Tamara Tatham.