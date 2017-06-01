Chelsea earns $195 million for winning Premier League

LONDON — Chelsea collected 150.8 million pounds ($195 million) in broadcast revenue and prize money for winning the English Premier League.

That's almost two-thirds more than Leicester banked for winning the previous year's title, with Chelsea profiting from new television deals.

Sunderland was relegated earlier this month as the last-place team but still earned 93.5 million pounds.

The league's commercial and international broadcast revenue is split equally, giving each club 39 million pounds each.