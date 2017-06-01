Eagles, first-round pick Derek Barnett agree on 4-year deal
PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles and first-round pick Derek Barnett have agreed on a four-year contract.
Barnett was selected with the 14th overall pick after the defensive end broke Hall of Famer Reggie White's school record with 32 sacks in three seasons at Tennessee.
All of Philadelphia's draft picks are now signed.
The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Barnett upgrades a pass rush that didn't have a player register more than Fletcher Cox's 6 1/2 sacks in 2016.
