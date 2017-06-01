England wins toss, bowls 1st in Champions Trophy opener

LONDON — England won the toss and chose to bowl first against Bangladesh in the opening match of the Champions Trophy at The Oval on Thursday.

England decided the pitch looked green enough for a four-man pace attack and selected Jake Ball and left out spinner Adil Rashid, who played in the last eight matches.

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza said they would have bowled first, too.

Bangladesh, dismissed for 84 by India at The Oval on Tuesday in a warmup, is playing Imrul Kayes at No. 3, and Rubel Hossain as a third quick.

___

Lineups:

Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eion Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball.