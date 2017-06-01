Eskimos linebacker Cory Greenwood out for season with torn knee ligament
Edmonton Eskimos linebacker Cory Greenwood will miss the 2017 season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.
The CFL team says he suffered the injury Monday during a practice session.
Greenwood signed with the Eskimos as a free agent last March.
He had 70 tackles and two sacks for the Toronto Argonauts last season.
The 31-year-old from Kingston, Ont., played parts of three seasons with the Argonauts after spending his first four pro seasons in the NFL.
The Eskimos finished fourth in the West Division last season with a 10-8 record.