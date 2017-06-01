Hertha Berlin signs German forward Davie Selke from Leipzig

BERLIN — Hertha Berlin has signed German forward Davie Selke from Bundesliga rival Leipzig.

Hertha says the 22-year-old Selke, who had been in talks with former club Werder Bremen, has signed a "long-term deal."

Kicker magazine reported a transfer fee around 8 million euros ($9 million), rising to 10 million euros ($11.2 million) with bonus payments.

Selke was tipped as a future striker for Germany but was unable to establish a starting place at Leipzig. Over 21 league appearances, most as a substitute, he scored four goals last season.