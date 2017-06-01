It's a girl? Venus Williams opens up on Serena's baby
PARIS — Venus Williams may have revealed the gender of sister Serena Williams' baby during a post-match interview at the French Open this week.
When asked by Eurosport what the baby will call her, Venus replied, "she's going to call me
Serena Williams announced her pregnancy with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in April, but didn't hint at the baby's gender.
Venus Williams defeated Kurumi Nara, with Serena looking on from the stands Wednesday. She takes on Elise Mertens in the third round of the French Open on Friday.
