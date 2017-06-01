Lyon beats PSG to claim 4th Women's Champions League title

CARDIFF, Wales — Lyon beat French rival Paris Saint-Germain on penalties to claim a record-equaling fourth Women's Champions League title on Thursday.

After the European final ended 0-0 after extra time, Lyon goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi turned scorer to clinch a 7-6 win in the shootout. It completed a second consecutive treble for Lyon on top of a domestic league and cup double.

American forward Alex Morgan recovered from a hamstring injury to start for Lyon in the Cardiff City stadium, but she was forced off in the first half.