McKellar moves up from assistant to take ACT head coach job

CANBERRA, Australia — Dan McKellar will replace Stephen Larkham as ACT Brumbies head coach next season, the Super Rugby team announced Friday.

Larkham will leave the Canberra-based franchise at the end of the season to take up a full-time assistant coaching role with the national team. McKellar has been at the Brumbies since 2013 when he was appointed defence coach.

McKellar, a former prop who spent time with the Queensland Reds in 2005-06, said new player signings would feature during the start of his tenure.