PAOK, AEK get big penalties for Greek Cup final violence
ATHENS, Greece — Sporting authorities in Greece have imposed big penalties on PAOK and AEK Athens following extensive fan violence during last month's Greek Cup final.
The Greek soccer association's disciplinary committee says PAOK will lose six points from next season's league tally, play seven home games without fans and pay a fine of 282,500 euros ($317,375). AEK was fined 170,000 euros ($191,000) and ordered to play three home games with no fans.
PAOK won the final 2-1 on May 6, but lost out to AEK in the domestic league playoffs, which ended on Wednesday. AEK will play in the qualifying rounds of the Champions League.
