PAOK, AEK get big penalties for Greek Cup final violence

ATHENS, Greece — Sporting authorities in Greece have imposed big penalties on PAOK and AEK Athens following extensive fan violence during last month's Greek Cup final.

The Greek soccer association's disciplinary committee says PAOK will lose six points from next season's league tally, play seven home games without fans and pay a fine of 282,500 euros ($317,375). AEK was fined 170,000 euros ($191,000) and ordered to play three home games with no fans.