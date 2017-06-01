Tenth-inning homers lead Rays over Rangers 7-5

ARLINGTON, Texas — Logan Morrison and Derek Norris homered in a three-run 10th inning to cap a late Tampa Bay comeback as the Rays beat the Texas Rangers 7-5 on Wednesday night.

Kevin Kiermaier tied the score with two outs in the ninth inning with a first-pitch home run off Texas closer Matt Bush.

The 10th-inning homers came off Sam Dyson (1-6), who began the season as Texas' closer.

Austin Pruitt (4-1), recalled from Triple-A Durham earlier in the day, earned the win with two hitless innings. Alex Colome gave up one run in getting his 15th save.