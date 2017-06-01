The Latest: Svitolina rallies to beat Pironkova in Paris

PARIS — The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

___

1:25 p.m.

Fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina dropped a set but not her composure, reaching the third round at the French Open by beating Tsvetana Pironkova 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

In a match featuring 12 breaks of serve, Svitolina hit 13 winners and limited her mistakes to eight unforced errors in the final set.

Next up for Svitolina, who has won four tournaments this year, including the title in Rome last month, will be Magda Linette.

___

1:10 p.m.

Marin Cilic advanced to the third round of the French Open by beating Konstantin Kravchuk 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

The big-serving Croatian, who had 11 aces, broke Kravchuck's serve at love to end the Russian's Roland Garros debut.

The seventh-seeded Cilic will next face either David Ferrer or Feliciano Lopez.

___

12:50 p.m.

In match between two emerging talents, Daria Kasatkina came through.

The 20-year-old Russian, seeded 26th, beat 17-year-old qualifier Marketa Vondrousova 7-6 (1), 6-4.

In 2014 junior tournament, Kasatkina beat Vondrousova in the semifinals and then won the title.

Vondrousova moved from 233rd in the WTA rankings to 96 in two months after winning her first title this year.

___

12:30 p.m.

Magda Linette will play in the third round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time after beating 29th-seeded Ana Konjuh 6-0, 7-5 at the French Open.

The 94th-ranked Pole converted all six of her break points and will next face either fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina or Tsvetana Pironkova.

___

11:10 a.m.

At the French Open, top-ranked Andy Murray has never lost to a player ranked as low as No. 50 Martin Klizan, his opponent in the second round on Thursday.

Klizan was involved in a controversy in his previous match after Laurent Lokoli accused him of faking injuries during their match, and refused to shake his hand.

Among other men in action at Roland Garros are No. 3 Stan Wawrinka, No. 7 Marin Cilic and No. 18 Nick Kyrgios.

All chasing a first Grand Slam title, second-seeded Karolina Pliskova, No. 3 Simona Halep and No. 5 Elina Svitolina headline women's play. Pliskova faces Ekaterina Alexandrova, Halep takes on Tatjana Maria, and Svitolina meets Tsvetana Pironkova.

___