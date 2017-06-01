Valverde signs contract to become Barcelona coach

BARCELONA, Spain — Ernesto Valverde has signed a contract to become Barcelona coach for the next two seasons.

The former Barcelona player's deal includes an option for a third season.

Valverde has coached several Spanish teams, including his most recent four-year stint at Athletic Bilbao.

He will inherit a team led by Lionel Messi from outgoing coach Luis Enrique, who left after three seasons citing exhaustion.

A former forward, the 53-year-old Valverde played two seasons for Barcelona in the late 1980s and was coached by Johan Cruyff, the Dutch great who gave Barcelona its winning identity.