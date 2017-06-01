Wild promotions include Andrew Brunette to assistant GM

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild have promoted Andrew Brunette to assistant general manager, the latest post in the organization for one of the best players in franchise history.

Brunette's elevated role was announced Thursday, with 10 other hockey operations and business side promotions.

Brunette was a hockey operations adviser last season after serving as an assistant coach the two years before that. He played six seasons for the Wild, ranking in their all-time top five in games played, goals, assists and power-play points.

Shep Harder, who was director of hockey administration, was also named an assistant general manager. Brent Flahr was promoted from assistant general manager to senior vice-president of hockey operations.

Matt Majka, the chief operating officer and executive vice-president , was named president of the Wild.

___