AC Milan signs Ivory Coast midfielder Kessie from Atalanta

MILAN — AC Milan has acquired Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie on a two-year loan from Atalanta, as the Rossoneri attempt to make a big impact in the transfer market.

The deal requires Milan to purchase Kessie's full rights after the loan period ends.

Financial details were not released.

The 20-year-old Kessie helped Atalanta to a club-record fourth-place finish in Serie A last weekend, scoring six goals in 29 appearances in his first season in the top division.

Kessie is Milan's second signing of the transfer period after centre back Mateo Musacchio joined from Villarreal on Tuesday.