Benched! Earnhardt forced to scrap Eagles car at Pocono

DOVER, Del. — Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s ride in a Philadelphia Eagles car has been benched.

Earnhardt was scheduled to race next week at Pocono Raceway in the No. 88 Chevrolet wrapped in team colours and with the Eagles logo. Hendrick Motorsports and the Eagles say the sponsorship is off because the NFL doesn't allow team designs accompanying the promotion or presentation of another sport.

Earnhardt will drive the NASCAR Cup race with the Axalta paint scheme at Pocono.

The Eagles had agreed to team with Axalta as part of the All-Pro Teachers program, which recognizes outstanding sixth through 12th grade teachers concentrating on STEM education in the Delaware Valley.