Benched! Earnhardt forced to scrap Eagles car at Pocono
DOVER, Del. — Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s ride in a Philadelphia Eagles car has been benched.
Earnhardt was scheduled to race next week at Pocono Raceway in the No. 88 Chevrolet wrapped in team
Earnhardt will drive the NASCAR Cup race with the Axalta paint scheme at Pocono.
The Eagles had agreed to team with Axalta as part of the All-Pro Teachers program, which recognizes outstanding sixth through 12th grade teachers concentrating on STEM education in the Delaware Valley.
Earnhardt is a Washington Redskins fan and had joked he hoped the team would not disown NASCAR's most popular driver.