Canada downs Belgium 3-2 to open World League volleyball season

NOVI SAD, Serbia — Canada's men's volleyball team won its FIVB World League Group 1 opener on Friday, defeating Belgium 3-2.

Set scores were 25-22, 19-25, 26-24, 23-25 and 15-13.

"As a new coach, this was an important first match," said Canada's head coach Stephane Antiga, who took over in December when Glenn Hoag stepped down. "The win was hard, but it was a very important and positive win for us."

Canada is making its debut in the prestigious Group 1 of the World League as it starts the road to the 2020 Games in Tokyo. The Canadians made their first Olympic appearance in 24 years last year in Rio, finishing an impressive fifth.

Canada plays the United States on Saturday and Serbia on Sunday.