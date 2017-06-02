Sports

Djokovic, Muguzura, Nadal in action at French Open

Police officers meet in front of the Roland Garros stadium for the French Open tennis tournament, Friday, June 2, 2017 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Police officers meet in front of the Roland Garros stadium for the French Open tennis tournament, Friday, June 2, 2017 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PARIS — Defending champions Novak Djokovic and Garbine Muguruza both play Friday in the third round of the French Open.

The fifth-seeded Muguruza is up first on Court Philippe Chatrier against No. 27 Yulia Putintseva.

Rafael Nadal will then continue his bid for a 10th French Open title against Nikolz Basilashvili, and the second-seeded Djokovic follows against Diego Schwartzman.

Venus Williams is last on the main court, against Elise Mertens.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular