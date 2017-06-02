France, Ireland, SAfrica confirm bids for 2023 Rugby WCup

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — France, Ireland and South Africa say they have submitted formal bids to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Final bid papers had to be delivered to World Rugby by Thursday. The winning bid will be announced in November.

France hosted in 2007 and put on games at the 1991 and 1999 tournaments.

South Africa last hosted in 1995.

Ireland has never been the sole host but also staged games in 1991 and 1999.

French bidders say they will utilize nine stadiums built or renovated for last year's European soccer championship.

Ireland aims to hold games in the Irish republic and Northern Ireland.