Francois Imbeau-Dulac wins first national title since 2013 in three-metre

TORONTO — Francois Imbeau-Dulac won the men's three-metre title on Friday at the Canadian summer nationals and world championship trials diving competition.

The St-Lazare, Que., native earned his first summer or winter Canadian crown since 2013 with 444.15 points. Montreal's Peter Thach Mai, who upset Imbeau-Dulac for gold at the winter nationals in February, followed at 407.10 and Winnipeg's Cam McLean was third at 403.20.

''I don't feel in my element at nationals so I feel very proud that I was able to come here and do six dives in the final without any big mistakes," said Imbeau-Dulac. "I feel there are a lot of expectations for me (to win) at nationals at that's what makes me nervous.''

Imbeau-Dulac is coming off a silver medal performance on three-metre at a FINA Grand Prix last weekend in Madrid. It was his first career medal on the circuit. He added a gold with Thach Mai on three-metre synchro.