Mariners place Jean Segura on DL with high-ankle sprain

SEATTLE — The Mariners placed shortstop Jean Segura on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a right high-ankle sprain. Designated hitter Nelson Cruz won't be joining him on the DL despite being hit on his left hand by a pitch.

Manager Scott Servais said it would probably be a week before Segura is re-evaluated. Segura is tied for the AL lead with a .341 batting average.

Segura was hurt in Thursday's loss to Colorado when his right ankle was pinned awkwardly underneath his body while he was sliding into second base.

Cruz suffered a bruised hand when he was hit by a pitch from Colorado's Kyle Freeland in the third inning Thursday, but he was feeling well enough to be in the lineup at designated hitter Friday.

___