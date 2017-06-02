Mayweather among 2017 inductees in Vegas sports hall of fame

LAS VEGAS — Retired boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. is being inducted into the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame in Las Vegas.

IndyCar driver and team owner Sam Schmidt and golf professional Butch Harmon also head the 2017 group being honoured Friday evening at the Orleans Arena.

Former football player and high school coach Overton Curtis and the Las Vegas Bowl will also be enshrined.

Mayweather went undefeated in 49 professional fights, winning 12 world championships in five weight classes.

Schmidt was paralyzed in a 2000 crash before founding Sam Schmidt Motorsports and the Sam Schmidt Paralysis Foundation.

Harmon is a former pro golfer-turned-instructor who coached Tiger Woods from 1993 to 2004.