NZ win toss, batting first vs Australia in Champions Trophy

BIRMINGHAM, England — New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in the Champions Trophy match at Edgbaston on Friday.

Australia captain Steve Smith said they preferred to bowl first, but they wouldn't put out their four quicks. Mitchell Starc is playing, coming back from injury, but James Pattinson was left out. Instead, they went with medium-pacer John Hastings, who has been playing for Worcestershire.