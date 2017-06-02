PGA coming to Hazeltine National for 'special announcement'

CHASKA, Minn. — The PGA of America is planning what it bills as a "special announcement" next week at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska.

Hazeltine and the PGA haven't said what the announcement is about. But PGA CEO Pete Bevacqua and Hazeltine President Bob Fafinski will make the announcement next Friday, June 9.

Hazeltine has hosted several prominent tournaments, including the Ryder Cup in 2016, the PGA Championship in 2009 and 2002, and the U.S. Open in 1991 and 1970.