Plouffe scores 12 as Canada beats Ukraine to wrap-up five-game exhibition series
BORDEAUX, France — Katherine Plouffe had 12 points and nine rebounds as Canada beat Ukraine 76-59 on Friday to conclude a five-game exhibition series.
Jamie Scott added 10 points and three assists for the Canadians, who finished their exhibition schedule 2-3.
Alina Iagypova had 18 points for Ukraine.
"Every one of these players has an extremely high ceiling in terms of their potential and there's lots of growth ahead to look forward to," Canada coach Lisa Thomaidis said.
The second phase of the Canadian training camp starts on June 17 in Edmonton. The senior women will then play a six-game exhibition series in China from July 1-8.