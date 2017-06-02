Scores and Schedule
A
A
Share via Email
Thursday's Games
NBA Finals
Golden State 113 Cleveland 91
(Warriors lead series 1-0)
---
MLB
American
Cleveland 8 Oakland 0
Baltimore 7 Boston 5
N.Y. Yankees 12 Toronto 2
Minnesota 4 L.A. Angels 2
National
Milwaukee 2 N.Y. Mets 1
St. Louis 2 L.A. Dodgers 0
Arizona 3 Miami 2
Interleague
Colorado 6 Seattle 3
---
Friday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
AHL
Calder Cup final
Syracuse at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
(Game 1 of best-of-seven series)
---
MLB
American
Boston (Porcello 3-6) at Baltimore (Asher 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 6-2) at Toronto (Liriano 2-2), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Holland 4-4) at Detroit (Fulmer 5-3), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Keuchel 8-0) at Texas (Darvish 5-3), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Tomlin 3-6) at Kansas City (Vargas 6-3), 8:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 1-4) at L.A. Angels (Ramirez 5-3), 10:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 3-2) at Seattle (Bergman 2-2), 10:10 p.m.
National
St. Louis (Lynn 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Lackey 4-5), 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Blach 3-2) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-5), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Corbin 4-5) at Miami (Urena 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 3-5) at Cincinnati (Arroyo 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Cole 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (Harvey 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-2) at Milwaukee (Nelson 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 4-2) at San Diego (Richard 3-6), 10:10 p.m.
Interleague
Washington (Strasburg 6-1) at Oakland (Triggs 5-4), 10:05 p.m.
---
Major League Soccer
San Jose at Portland, 11 p.m.