Scores and Schedule

Thursday's Games

NBA Finals

Golden State 113 Cleveland 91

(Warriors lead series 1-0)

---

MLB

American

Cleveland 8 Oakland 0

Baltimore 7 Boston 5

N.Y. Yankees 12 Toronto 2

Minnesota 4 L.A. Angels 2

National

Milwaukee 2 N.Y. Mets 1

St. Louis 2 L.A. Dodgers 0

Arizona 3 Miami 2

Interleague

Colorado 6 Seattle 3

---

Friday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

AHL

Calder Cup final

Syracuse at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

(Game 1 of best-of-seven series)

---

MLB

American

Boston (Porcello 3-6) at Baltimore (Asher 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 6-2) at Toronto (Liriano 2-2), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Holland 4-4) at Detroit (Fulmer 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Keuchel 8-0) at Texas (Darvish 5-3), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Tomlin 3-6) at Kansas City (Vargas 6-3), 8:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 1-4) at L.A. Angels (Ramirez 5-3), 10:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 3-2) at Seattle (Bergman 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

National

St. Louis (Lynn 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Lackey 4-5), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Blach 3-2) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-5), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Corbin 4-5) at Miami (Urena 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 3-5) at Cincinnati (Arroyo 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Cole 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (Harvey 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-2) at Milwaukee (Nelson 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 4-2) at San Diego (Richard 3-6), 10:10 p.m.

Interleague

Washington (Strasburg 6-1) at Oakland (Triggs 5-4), 10:05 p.m.

---

Major League Soccer

San Jose at Portland, 11 p.m.

