Source: Edmonton Eskimos to host 2018 Grey Cup championship

TORONTO — The 2018 Grey Cup will be played in Edmonton.
A league source says the Alberta capital has been awarded the CFL championship game.
An official announcement will be made Monday at Commonwealth Stadium.
Edmonton has hosted four Grey Cups.
The last time was in 2010 when the Montreal Alouettes defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders 21-18 before 63,317 fans at Commonwealth.
The 2017 Grey Cup will be held in November in Ottawa.