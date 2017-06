Williamson, Ronchi star as New Zealand hits 291 vs Australia

BIRMINGHAM, England — Kane Williamson's assured century underpinned New Zealand's 291 all out in 45 overs against Australia in their rain-affected Champions Trophy opener, after Luke Ronchi smashed 65 against the country he once represented either side of a two-hour delay on Friday.

Williamson underscored his status as one of the players to watch in this tournament, easing into his 97-ball innings of exactly 100 before splattering Australia's much-feared pace attack around Edgbaston with an array of shots. The captain struck eight fours and three sixes by the time he was run out with 6.5 overs remaining.

That left the New Zealanders still well-placed on 254-4 but a late-innings flourish failed to materialize, and paceman Josh Hazlewood taking the final three wickets in a four-ball span for career-best figures of 6-52 off nine overs. Australia took the last seven wickets for 37 runs in 5.5 overs, possibly seizing the initiative.

With rain falling during and after New Zealand's innings, Australia was set a revised victory target of 235 off 33 overs in the Group A match between trans-Tasman rivals.

Earlier, Ronchi — born in New Zealand but raised in Australia, for whom he played seven limited-overs internationals in 2008-09 — provided some entertainment with three sixes and nine fours in a 43-ball salvo as a pinch-hitting opener.

The wicketkeeper, selected ahead of Tim Latham, struck 24 before showers arrived at the central England venue with New Zealand 67-1, then returned with more lusty blows amid the best atmosphere of the innings. It was his first ODI fifty in the last 37 innings, dating to January and his 170 against Sri Lanka.

When Ronchi departed, caught at point by Glenn Maxwell, New Zealand was motoring along at 117-2. Williamson was joined by Ross Taylor and there was a mid-innings lull as the batsmen attempted to set a platform for a total above 300.

The Black Caps didn't quite manage it, and they would have wanted more especially after Williamson and Taylor put on 99 for the third wicket.

Taylor went slogging for 46, and Williamson nudged a single for his ninth ODI hundred before departing moments later after deliberating with Neil Broom as they tried to nick a single.

New Zealand wobbled late on, with Broom (14), James Neesham (6) and Corey Anderson (8) going cheaply. Adam Milne was caught for 11 on the boundary after hitting two boundaries and Hazlewood enticed a nick off Trent Boult (0) to collect the final four wickets.