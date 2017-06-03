Amla ton guides South Africa to 299-6 in Champions Trophy

LONDON — Hashim Amla hit a composed century before Sri Lanka fought back to restrict South Africa to 299-6 in their Champions Trophy Group B opener on Saturday.

Sri Lanka won the toss and put South Africa into bat. Opener Amla started cautiously before scoring 103 from 115 balls, sharing a 145-run second-wicket partnership with Faf du Plessis, who added a flamboyant 75 off 70.

Sri Lanka hit back with four wickets in nine overs to restrict the tournament's top-ranked side to a reachable total at The Oval, but will regret missing the chance to dismiss Du Plessis early in his innings.

South Africa had scored just 44 runs when Quinton de Kock was caught behind off Nuwan Pradeep's bowling in the 13th over and the fast-medium bowler almost had his second wicket shortly after as du Plessis, on 8, skied a hook shot into the leg side.

The opportunity fell to Lasith Malinga, making his first ODI appearance in almost two years, but he lost his footing as he trod on the boundary rope before spilling the ball as he dived forward.

The dropped catch was part of a disappointing return to 50-over cricket for Malinga, who failed to take a wicket in his 10 overs but after all his injuries will be relieved to have come through the innings apparently unscathed.

Du Plessis produced a variety of attacking shots, allowing Amla to calmly reach his 25th ODI century.

Amla hit five boundaries and two sixes as he expertly worked the ball into the leg side time and time again to set South Africa up for what looked like being a huge total.

However, a Sri Lanka side missing its captain Angelo Mathews showed great persistence in fighting back to halt South Africa's progress.

Dinesh Chandimal produced a fine diving catch to dismiss du Plessis in the 34th over to leave South Africa on 189-2, before captain AB de Villiers quickly followed for just four as he launched Prasanna's delivery straight up into the air an over later.

David Miller added 18 before top-edging Suranga Lakmal's bouncer to third man before some fine Sri Lankan fielding saw both Amla and Chris Morris run out.