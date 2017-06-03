Angoua, Agudelo help Revolution beat Toronto FC 3-0

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Juan Agudelo had a goal and an assist, Benjamin Angoua added his first career MLS goal and the New England Revolution beat Toronto FC 3-0 on Saturday night.

Angoua headed home a corner kick by Lee Nguyen in the 17th minute, Fagundez added a goal in the 66th, and Agudelo gave New England (5-5-5) a 3-0 lead in the 85th.

Kelyn Rowe won a ball near midfield and tapped it to Fagundez who slotted it to Agudelo at the top of box. He dropped it to a charging Fagundez who blasted it just inside the post to double the advantage. Agudelo's header from point-blank range, after a shot by Fagundez bounced twice off the cross bar, capped the scoring.

Toronto (8-2-5), which hadn't lost since April 15, had its eight-match unbeaten streak snapped. TFC was shut out for the first time since a 0-0 draw at Sporting Kansas City on March 31.