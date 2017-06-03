Canada downs Belgium 3-2 to improve to 2-0 in World League volleyball
NOVI SAD, Serbia — Canada's men's volleyball team edged the United States 3-2 on Saturday, to improve to 2-0 in its World League Group 1 debut.
Brad Gunter had 17 points to top the Canadians, who won 23-25, 25-19, 18-25, 25-23, 15-11.
Canada won World League Group 2 last season to earn a spot in the top tournament.
This is the Canadians' first international action since they finished fifth at last summer's Rio Olympics — their first appearance in 24 years — and since hiring Frenchman Stephane Antiga as head coach in December.
Canada plays Serbia on Sunday.