Charmandy earns spot at FINA worlds after finishing second at summer nationals

TORONTO — Olivia Chamandy nailed her last dive on Saturday to finish second on the women's 10-metre tower at the Canadian summer nationals diving competition.

The 16-year-old from Montreal earned a spot on Canada's team for the FINA world championships this summer with her finish.

Montreal's Meaghan Benfeito, a bronze medallist in Rio who also has a spot at worlds, was first with 381.25 points. Chamandy took silver with a personal best 354.75 while Celina Toth of St. Thomas, Ont., was third at 335.85.

"My big goal this year was to make the world team and I knew I would have to work really hard to make that happen," said Chamandy. "I perfected my dives and did them as well as I could.

''I kind of knew what was going on and I knew I had to nail the last dive to have a chance and it was probably my best dive of the competition.''

Chamandy got herself back in contention for a world team berth last week when she won a bronze medal at a FINA Grand Prix in Madrid. She needed to earn at least 350 points on Saturday to beat Toth.