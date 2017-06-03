MLS Capsules

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Ike Opara, Jimmy Medranda and Saad Abdul-Salaam scored their first goals of the season, Tim Melia had his eighth shutout and Sporting Kansas City beat Minnesota United 3-0 on Saturday to move back into first place in the Western Conference.

Sporting KC (7-4-4) improved to 6-0-1 at home, outscoring opponents 16-2. Melia also had eight shutouts in each of the last two seasons after he was signed by KC.

Expansion Minnesota is 4-8-1 overall and 0-5-2 on the road.

NEW YORK CITY FC 2, UNION 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Maxime Chanot and Alexander Callens scored off corners in the final 10 minutes in New York City's FC'S victory over Philadelphia.

Chanot rose between two defenders and headed the ball inside the near post off the corner from Maximiliano Morzlez to tie it in the 80th minute.

Callens got the winner for NYCFC (7-5-3) five minutes later when he knocked in a rebound.

Fabrice-Jean Picault scored for the Union (4-6-4) in the 69th minute.

WHITECAPS 3, ATLANTA UNITED 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Kendall Waston scored twice in the first half and Fredy Montero snapped a five-game goal drought to help Vancouver beat expansion Atlanta.