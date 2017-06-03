Stevenson pounds Fonfara to keep WBC light-heavyweight title

MONTREAL — Adonis Stevenson of Montreal pounded Andrzej Fonfara of Poland with left-hand blows to score a second-round technical knockout and retain his World Boxing Council light heavyweight title on Saturday night.

The fight was stopped 28 seconds into the second with Fonfara's corner waving to referee Michael Griffin to end the one-sided beating.

Stevenson (29-1) defended the title he won in 2013 and defeated Fonfara (29-5) for the second time, this time much more easily than his win by unanimous decision in 2014 that saw both fighters visit the canvas.

This time, the southpaw Stevenson came out firing lefts from the start. He put Fonfara down midway through the first and ended the round raining blows on the righthander.

The barrage continued to start the second with at least five clean lefts landing before the bout was stopped.

The co-feature saw Eleider Alvarez (23-0) use his lightning jab to keep former WBC champion Jean Pascal (31-5-1) of Laval, Que. at bay and score a majority decision victory to retain his ranking as the No. 1 contender and his status as the mandatory challenger to Stevenson, a fight that may happen later this year.

The titles from the other three top-fight sanctioning bodies are held by American Andre Ward, who will defend them against the fighter he took them from, Sergey Kovalev, in two weeks.

One judge surprisingly scored it even at 114-114 while the others had it 117-111 and 116-112 for Alvarez, who looked to have a clear advantage after Pascal took the opening round, putting the Colombian-born Montreal fighter briefly in trouble after landing a solid right to the jaw.

Alvarez dominated the second and the only rounds Pascal won after that — the third, seventh and eighth — came from bursts of punches late in the rounds.

Alvarez, who has been waiting for a title shot for two years, re-established his jab in the final rounds to close out the fight.

Custio Clayton (11-0) of Dartmouth, N.S. had his clash cancelled after opponent Oscar Cortez (26-2) weighed in 24 pounds over the 147-pound welterweight limit. Promoter Yvon Michel was unable to find a replacement on time. Clayton, a 2012 Olympian, was to have fought for two minor titles — the WBC Continental and the IBF International.

Mikail Zewski (28-1) of Trois-Rivieres, Que. made a successful return from a 20-month injury absence with an eight-round unanimous decision victory over Fernando Silva (15-11-3) of Mexico, which included a knockdown in the fifth.

Christian Mbilli (4-0), a Cameroon-born middleweight fighting out of Montreal, stopped Cesar Ugarte (4-2) 48 seconds into the second round of a scheduled four-rounder. Mbilli had knocked down Ugarte twice in the first round.