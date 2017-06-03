Summerhays takes advantage of Dufner collapse at Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio — Daniel Summerhays shot a 4-under 68 that took him from a five-shot deficit to a three-shot lead Saturday in the Memorial.

More than his solid round was a meltdown by Jason Dufner, who lost his lead with four straight bogeys on the front nine and hit two balls in the water on the back nine for a 77. Dufner went from the 36-hole record to four shots out of the lead.

At least he's still in the game, and he has company.

Summerhays was at 13-under 203. Matt Kuchar had a 67 and was three back. Justin Thomas (69) and Bubba Watson (68) were another shot back.