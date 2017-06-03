Taylor's 9th-inning slam leads Dodgers over Brewers 10-8.

MILWAUKEE — Chris Taylor hit a go-ahead grand slam off Carlos Torres in a five-run ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied late for the second straight day to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-8 Saturday.

Los Angeles led 4-3 in the seventh when Chris Hatcher walked the bases loaded and Josh Fields relieved. Travis Shaw drove Fields' third pitch over the fence in left- centre , and Hernan Perez homered two pitches later for an 8-4 lead.

Yasiel Puig hit into a run-scoring forceout in the eighth, and the Dodgers loaded the bases with one out in the ninth against Torres (2-4).

Corey Seager walked, and Yasmani Grandal hit a grounder to first baseman Jesus Aguilar, who threw to second trying for a forceout and hit Seager on the back for an error.

Pinch-hitter Austin Barnes walked, Cody Bellinger took a high and outside full-count pitch for a walk that forced in a run and Taylor homered off the batters' eye behind the centre -field fence.

Brandon Morrow (2-0) struck out the side in the eighth, and Kenley Jansen worked around Shaw's one-out single in the ninth to remain perfect in nine save chances.

Los Angeles won Friday's series opener 2-1 when Grandal homered against Corey Knebel in the ninth and rookie Cody Bellinger homered off Neftali Feliz in the 12th.

Dodgers starter Rich Hill needed 97 pitches to get through four innings Saturday, allowing three runs — two earned — three hits and four walks.

Brewers starter Matt Garza gave up two runs — one earned — three hits and four walks in four innings, leaving with a bruised chest. He collided near first with Aguilar after the first baseman fielded Bellinger's leadoff grounder in the fourth, was checked by head athletic trainer Dan Wright and remained in the game, then was pinch hit for in the bottom half.

Aguilar hit a solo homer in the third for a 3-2 lead.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: INF Logan Forsythe did not play due to right hip flexor tightness. ... OF Joc Pederson has begun baseball activities for the first time since being placed on the seven-day concussion DL on May 25. Manager Dave Roberts said Pederson will go on a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment before he is activated.

Brewers: OF-1B Eric Thames was given the day off against Hill, a left-hander.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: RHP Kenta Maeda (4-2, 5.21 ERA) starts Sunday's series finale. He is 1-0 with a 1.46 ERA in two career stars against Milwaukee.

Brewers: RHP Zach Davies (5-3, 5.18 ERA) starts for the Brewers. He is 5-1 with a 3.98 ERA in his last eight starts and an 8.79 ERA in his first three.

