Canada loses to host Serbia 3-1 for first World League loss of season

NOVI SAD, Serbia — Canada's men's team fell to hosts and 2016 champions Serbia 3-1 on Sunday in World League play.

The Canadians ended the opening weekend of the 2017 World League with two wins and one loss after losing to the Serbians 23-25, 21-25, 25-20, 20-25.

"I am satisfied with our overall performance in this tournament," said Canada's coach Stephane Antiga. "Serbia played much better than yesterday (against Belgium), so we had a really difficult job. In the end, we have grown as a team and I expect us to be much better in the future matches."

In a tight four-set match, Canada had its bright spots — including a decisive third-set win — but couldn't contain Serbian star spikers Aleksandar Atanasijevic and Marko Ivovic.

Canada had two consecutive aces early in the fourth by Graham Vigrass giving Canada an 8-5 advantage at the technical time out. But home-crowd favourite Serbia found its rhythm and quickly tied things 11-11.

Powerful spikes by Atanasijevic and Ivovic, coupled with unforced errors by Canada, allowed Serbia to claim the set, 25-20.

Ivovic finished the night with 16 points while Atanasijevic's tally was 15. Stephen Maar contributed 16 points for Canada. Captain Gord Perrin and newcomer Sharone Vernon-Evans had 15 points each.