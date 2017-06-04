Canada's Raonic ousted in fourth round of French Open by Spain's Carreno Busta

PARIS — Canada's Milos Raonic saw his French Open run come to an end in the fourth round on Sunday.

Raonic, the No. 5 seed from Thornhill, Ont., was upset by Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (6), 6-4, 8-6 in the hard-slogging match that stretched four hours and 17 minutes.

Raonic had caught a break en route to the fourth round when he needed less than a half hour to complete a third-round victory. Raonic advanced when Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez retired from the match due to a left thigh injury.

The extra rest wasn't enough Sunday.

Carreno Busta reached is first Grand Slam quarter-final the hard way, wasting six match points through a combination of unforced errors and big winners from Raonic. He wasted three of them serving at 5-4 up, and three more when serving at 7-6.

The Spaniard finally won with a forehand volley at the net, with Raonic near the back of the court.