Canadian bowler Francois Lavoie wins third event on PBA Tour event
JONESBORO, Ark. — Canadian bowler Francois Lavoie threw an error-free game Sunday to defeat top qualifier Ryan Ciminelli 224-152 and win the PBA Xtra Frame Greater Jonesboro Open.
Lavoie won US$12,500, his third PBA Tour title and 25 points in the PBA's Xtra Frame Storm Cup points competition.
The 24-year-old Quebec City native, named the Professional Bowlers Association 2016 rookie of the year after winning last year's U.S. Open champion, converted four spares and threw a string of four strikes late in the game to dispatch Ciminelli.
"I reminded myself of what I do best, and that's keep the ball in play," Lavoie said. "I don't strike as much as some of the guys out here, so I have to do what I do best.
Ciminelli, a 31-year-old left-hander, had dominated play up to the final. But after failing to convert the 3-7 split in the second frame of the final, Ciminelli also failed to convert the 3-5-6-9 in the eighth frame and missed a six-pin in the ninth.