Canadian bowler Francois Lavoie wins third event on PBA Tour event

JONESBORO, Ark. — Canadian bowler Francois Lavoie threw an error-free game Sunday to defeat top qualifier Ryan Ciminelli 224-152 and win the PBA Xtra Frame Greater Jonesboro Open.

Lavoie won US$12,500, his third PBA Tour title and 25 points in the PBA's Xtra Frame Storm Cup points competition.

The 24-year-old Quebec City native, named the Professional Bowlers Association 2016 rookie of the year after winning last year's U.S. Open champion, converted four spares and threw a string of four strikes late in the game to dispatch Ciminelli.

"I reminded myself of what I do best, and that's keep the ball in play," Lavoie said. "I don't strike as much as some of the guys out here, so I have to do what I do best.