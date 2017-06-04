Cricket fans observe silence for London attack victims

BIRMINGHAM, England — Cricket rivals India and Pakistan held a minute's silence on Sunday for the victims of the London Bridge attacks amid enhanced security at the Edgbaston ground in Birmingham.

The West Midlands venue hosted a Group B game in the June 1-18 Champions Trophy tournament, which involves eight countries, including England.

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by what has happened in London overnight," the International Cricket Council said in a statement released Sunday.

World cricket's governing body said extra security had been put in place after the Saturday night attacks in the capital.