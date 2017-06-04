Franco, Galvis, Herrera hit 4 homers, Phils beat Giants 9-7

PHILADELPHIA — It took four homers and an offensive outburst to give the Philadelphia Phillies their first winning streak in more than a month.

Maikel Franco hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the eighth, Freddy Galvis homered from both sides of the plate and Odubel Herrera also went deep as the Phillies beat the San Francisco Giants 9-7 Sunday to earn their first series victory in six weeks.

The Phillies have won two in a row for the first time since a six-game winning streak April 20-27. They had lost 10 straight series before taking two of three from the Giants.

"It's awesome. We fight and fight and came back to win the game," Galvis said.

Brandon Crawford homered and drove in four runs and Eduardo Nunez also connected for San Francisco, which has lost seven of 10.

"We just didn't execute pitches very well today and we got what you're going to get when you don't make pitches," manager Bruce Bochy said.

The Phillies wasted leads of 4-1 and 6-3 before rallying against San Francisco's bullpen. After Crawford's two-run single in the seventh gave the Giants a 7-6 lead, Herrera's RBI double off Josh Osich tied it at 7.

Franco led off the bottom of the eighth with an opposite-field drive off Derek Law (3-1).

"Tough month for me but I try to throw it away and think about game to game," Franco said. "I'm seeing the ball good, try to get good swings."

One out later, Galvis hit one out to right- centre for his first career two-homer game. Galvis said he had never hit one from each side in the same game at any level. Jimmy Rollins was the last Phillies player to do it, accomplishing the feat on July 20, 2011, at the Chicago Cubs.

"It's pretty cool," Galvis said. "It's much better to win the game."

Pat Neshek (1-1) tossed a scoreless inning for the win. Hector Neris finished for his fifth save in six tries.

Herrera was 3 for 4 with two doubles, a homer and three RBIs. Galvis drove in three runs, and the Phillies scored their most runs since a 10-9 loss to Seattle on May 9.

"Everybody has been frustrated. It was good to see the guys bust out," manager Pete Mackanin said.

After Nunez homered in the first, the Phillies went up 2-1 in the bottom half on consecutive RBI doubles by Herrera and Howie Kendrick.

Galvis made it 4-1 in the second with a two-run drive for his first homer since May 1.

"We better execute a little bit better than what we did here today," Bochy said. "Disappointing coming in here and winning the first game and we can't get at least the series."

ROSTER MOVE

The Phillies sent first baseman Brock Stassi to Double-A Reading so he could get more at-bats. Right-hander Nick Pivetta will take his roster spot.

STARTING TIME

Giants: Matt Moore gave up five runs — four earned — and six hits in four innings.

Phillies: Jeremy Hellickson allowed five runs — three earned — and four hits in 5 1/3 innings.

POWER OUTPUT

The Giants had gone six games without a homer. They are last in the majors with 44.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: OF Hunter Pence was activated from the disabled list and entered in the seventh inning.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Jeff Samardzija (1-7, 4.63 ERA) takes the mound in the opener of a four-game series at Milwaukee. He is 2-6 against the Brewers, including 0-3 at Miller Park.

Phillies: Pivetta (0-2, 5.12 ERA) will start the opener of a four-game series at Atlanta on Monday. Pivetta, who filled in last month when Aaron Nola was on the disabled list, is taking Vince Velasquez's spot in the rotation.

